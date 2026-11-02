Severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu' likely to cross Andhra tonight

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast late on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.The cyclone moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 25 kmph over the past six hours. At 5.30 am on Monday, its centre was located over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.9°N and longitude 81.8°E.The storm was about 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220 km east-southeast of Kavali and 260 km southeast of Ongole.The IMD said Murasu was very likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday (November 3).The cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, packing wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.With the storm approaching, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been moved from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh to assist with rescue and relief operations.The NDRF said the teams belong to its 4th Battalion and were stationed at Nagarikuppam near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district. They have been sent to Andhra Pradesh to respond to any emergency arising from the cyclone.Meanwhile, the Rayagada district administration in Odisha has also stepped up its preparedness for the possible impact of Murasu. All 11 fire station teams have been deployed, while heavy machinery has been positioned at strategic locations to deal with emergencies, Additional District Magistrate (General) Ravindranath Kahanra said.A virtual emergency review meeting was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of the District Collector to assess the district's readiness for the cyclone and the possibility of heavy rainfall. Officials reviewed early warning arrangements, emergency services, rescue and relief operations, shelter facilities and the availability of essential equipment.Kahanra said the meeting focused on ensuring that the district was prepared to respond to any eventuality. Measures relating to public safety, warning systems, emergency services and the readiness of shelters were also discussed.