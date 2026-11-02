SC allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for 3 hrs

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court has permitted the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days around Diwali, allowing people to burst them between 6 am and 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on November 7 and 8.Diwali falls on November 8 this year.A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale, however, barred the bursting of firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and notified silence zones.The court also made it clear that the complete ban on firecrackers would come back into force from November 9, 2026."Needless to state that the complete ban on the firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9, 2026," the bench said in its October 29 order, which was made available on Monday.The court said manufacturers holding valid green-cracker certification from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) could manufacture only those varieties listed on the CSIR-NEERI website.The permitted manufacturing window is from November 2 to November 6, 2026, the bench said.It also prohibited the manufacture and sale of firecrackers sold in joined series, commonly known as 'ladis' or garlands.Reiterating its restrictions, the bench said firecrackers containing barium and those not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers would not be allowed.The court further directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to take measures to prevent the entry and sale of illegal and conventional firecrackers.