Sanjay Gupta's wife asks for privacy after daughter shows middle finger

12:54





-- REDIFF NEWS

Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, wife of late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, has appealed to the media to respect her family's privacy as she and her two children come to terms with his sudden death at the age of 59.Gupta was found dead at his Versova residence on Saturday after suffering a fatal head injury in a fall.Videos of the couple's 13-year-old daughter showing her middle finger to photographers at her father's cremation went viral on social media on Sunday. In a statement, Anuradha explained her daughter's reaction and urged the media to take down the videos." A part of our lives has been lost forever, and nothing can ever fill the void or make up for this loss. On behalf of our family, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to all family members, friends, Sanjay's fans and our friends in the media for the love, condolences and strength you have extended to us during this difficult time," she wrote.She said Sanjay died after sustaining a fatal head injury in an accidental fall and described him as a devoted family man who loved his children immensely."Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father," she said.Anuradha said the children, who had grown up away from public attention, were deeply upset by the presence of paparazzi during an extremely difficult time. She added that their grief and anguish may have been reflected in their behaviour towards some members of the media."I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused," she said, while asking people to understand that the reactions came from two children struggling to cope with an irreparable loss.She also appealed to the media and social media users to delete the videos, saying their circulation could leave lasting emotional scars on the children."Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss," she said.Gupta made his directorial debut with the 1994 film Aatish: Feel the Fire. His best-known films include Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Shootout at Wadala (2013). He frequently collaborated with actors Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham.