Rupee falls 21 paise to 94.97 against USD

09:58

The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 94.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday pressured by the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market.



Forex traders said a positive domestic market and softening of crude oil prices cushioned the downside.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.90, then fell to 94.97 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 21 paise from its previous close.



On Friday, the rupee had settled at 94.76 against the American currency.