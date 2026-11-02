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RSS annual meet in Indore has a packed agenda

Mon, 02 November 2026
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12:30
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Pic: ANI Photo
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Pic: ANI Photo
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began its three-day annual meeting of the 'Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal' on November 2, Monday, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale formally opening the meeting at the Daly College in Indore.

Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal is the RSS's principal organisational body. Nearly 400 people including RSS functionaries and representatives of 32 organisations inspired by it were present. 

An exhibition at the venue showcases Dhar's historic Bhojshala monument, various RSS activities and other themes. 

Discussions were expected over RSS centenary celebrations, proposed structural changes, content on new media platforms, foreign interference in the country, the global situation and the problem of drug abuse.

The RSS was founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on September 27, 1925, on Vijayadashami.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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