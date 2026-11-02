Reliance shares see sharpest rally in 3 years

On Monday, the share price of Reliance Industries rallied 8.48 per cent to Rs 1,263 (14:45 PM), its sharpest intraday rally in nearly three years on the National Stock Exchange, after the company reported strong financial performance for the quarter ended September 2026.





The counter saw huge trading volumes, with a combined 42.59 million shares changing hands across the NSE and BSE.





The company's performance beat consensus estimates, while revenue and profit before interest, depreciation and taxes (PBIDT) hit record levels.





The company reported strong double-digit growth in both consolidated and standalone revenue and net profit in the July-September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), driven by a sharp rise in transportation fuel and downstream petrochemical (petchem) prices.





Consolidated net sales rose 29.8 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of Rs 3.31 trillion in Q2FY27.





- REDIFF NEWS