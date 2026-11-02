Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Reliance shares see sharpest rally in 3 years

Mon, 02 November 2026
Share:
14:53
Nita and Mukesh Ambani after they lit the lamp at the NSE. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Nita and Mukesh Ambani after they lit the lamp at the NSE. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
On Monday, the share price of Reliance Industries rallied 8.48 per cent to Rs 1,263 (14:45 PM), its sharpest intraday rally in nearly three years on the National Stock Exchange, after the company reported strong financial performance for the quarter ended September 2026.

The counter saw huge trading volumes, with a combined 42.59 million shares changing hands across the NSE and BSE.

The company's performance beat consensus estimates, while revenue and profit before interest, depreciation and taxes (PBIDT) hit record levels.

The company reported strong double-digit growth in both consolidated and standalone revenue and net profit in the July-September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), driven by a sharp rise in transportation fuel and downstream petrochemical (petchem) prices.

Consolidated net sales rose 29.8 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of Rs 3.31 trillion in Q2FY27.

- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata Banerjee's nameplate removed, painted orange
LIVE! Mamata Banerjee's nameplate removed, painted orange

Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of polls
Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of polls

Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, including former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two sitting MLAs, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. This move is seen as a significant setback for the AAP ahead of the...

BJP leader objects to Dia Mirza's Diwali video, BMC deletes it
BJP leader objects to Dia Mirza's Diwali video, BMC deletes it

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a video of actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. The deletion sparked a political controversy, with opposition...

SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case
SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case

The Supreme Court has noted the Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the Ayodhya Ram temple donations embezzlement case. The court disposed of petitions, directing the...

Punjab man sends son out, stabs wife to death; cleans knife
Punjab man sends son out, stabs wife to death; cleans knife

A 50-year-old man in Ludhiana allegedly stabbed his 49-year-old wife to death on suspicion of infidelity, just two days after returning from Australia. The victim, Kamaldeep Kaur, was found with multiple stab wounds by her son. The...