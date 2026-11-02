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Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 crosses Rs 800 crore, becomes India's No 2 grosser

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
According to trade tracker Sacnilk,  Jailer 2 has grossed Rs 807.25 crore worldwide in 18 days, entering the Rs 800 crore club.

'On Day 18, Jailer 2 collected a net of Rs 11.20 Cr across 8,906 shows -- Tamil (Day 18) Rs 8.00 Cr from 4,287 shows, Hindi (Day 18) Rs.1.75 Cr from 3,592 shows, Telugu (Day 18) Rs 1.00 Cr from 777 shows and Kannada (Day 18) Rs 45 L from 250 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 533.75 cr and total India net collections to Rs.456.30 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs. 3.00 Cr on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs.273.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 807.25 Cr,' Sacnik posted on its website.

Jailer 2 becomes the second highest Indian grosser after Dhurandhar 2.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar stars Rajinikanth alongside SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan. 

The film also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

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