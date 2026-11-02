Rain plays spoilsport with start of Chennai Open main draw

18:25

Sahaja Yamlapalli. Pic: WTA/X

Persistent rain delayed the start of the main draw matches at the WTA 250 Chennai Open on Monday, with a drizzle from the afternoon turning into a downpour and preventing play from getting underway.



The matches were scheduled to begin at 3pm, but the continuing wet weather left the courts unplayable, forcing officials to reassess the day's schedule that features seven singles and three doubles matches.



WTA supervisor Sheetal Iyer was trying to work out a revised schedule to accommodate at least a few matches later in the evening, provided weather conditions improved.



However, no match can begin after 11pm, leaving the organisers with a limited window to make up for the lost time.



Most probably the doubles matches will be shifted to Tuesday.



India's Sahaja Yamlapalli and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi are scheduled to play singles and doubles matches respectively.



The disruption came amid an already challenging weather situation in Chennai, which is experiencing the northeast monsoon, with severe cyclonic storm Murasu over the west-central Bay of Bengal adding to the concerns.



The India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for Chennai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.



Tournament Director Hiten Joshi said everyone knows the weather situation at this time of the year in Chennai but they did not have an option but to organise the biggest women's event in the country in this time slot only as WTA did not have any other slot available.



Murasu was moving towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall expected late Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday.



Rain had also played spoilsport during the opening two days of last year's edition, disrupting the tournament schedule.