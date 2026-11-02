Poland's beautiful night of light

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IMAGE: A parish cemetery in Sosnowiec, Poland. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krzysztof Popawski/Wikimedia Commons





-- Rediff Get Ahead

While the rest of the world rocks Halloween, competing for the most bizarre or cool costumes and ghoulish decor, in Poland, on November 2, cemeteries are transformed into fairy wonderlands for All Souls Day.This custom is actually prevalent in many places -- nations with Slavic influences like Lithuania, Serbia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Russia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia -- but nowhere is it more magical than Poland where cemeteries become serene oceans of twinkling lights and draw people to light votive candles or, visit their loved ones and pray.Called Zaduszki it means Commemoration of All The Faithful Departed and has pre-Christian beginnings. The word is derived from Dzien Zaduszn or the day of prayers for the souls.The customs have evolved over the centuries. A special bread was baked and brought to the dead and then distributed to the poor. Dinner leftovers were kept out for the departed should they come by. It once was a day of no work. And not an auspicious date to begin a trip.