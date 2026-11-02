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'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Aasif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Photograph: Jio Hotstar/Instagram
Aasif Khan evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Photograph: Jio Hotstar/Instagram
After spending eight weeks in Bigg Boss 20, Panchayat actor Aasif Khan was evicted from the show during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

'#Aasif ka Bigg Boss safar yahin hua khatam!' Jio Hotstar Reality had posted on their Instagram.

After last week's nominations, the 35-year-old artiste was in the danger zone along with contestants Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan, ScoutOP, Aamrapali Dubey, and Kanika Mann.

Aasif was evicted because he received the least number of votes from the audience.

Before leaving the show, Aasif performed his signature bulletin segment 'BB News' emotionally signing off for the last time for his fellow contestants.

His friends and co-contestants Scout OP and Yung DSA were inconsolable as they helped him pack his bags.

-REDIFF MOVIES

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