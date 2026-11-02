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Nora Fatehi's conduct not up to the mark, says Delhi court

Mon, 02 November 2026
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15:02
Image: @norafatehi/ Instagram
Image: @norafatehi/ Instagram
Special Judge Gagandeep Singh of the Rouse Avenue court has issued fresh summons to Nora Fatehi on November 2, Monday.

Fatehi is scheduled to appear as a prosecution witness in an extortion case linked with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The court has directed her to appear on November 6.

The Delhi police informed the court that they have no confirmation of Fatehi's court appearance, at which her counsel moved a plea seeking exemption. 

The court responded that she was a witness and was supposed to be there. 

Calling Nora Fatehi's conduct 'not up to the mark', it warned the counsel not to take the court for granted. 
 
The court then asked the counsel when she was summoned. Nora's counsel said that she was informed on October 29 about the summons.
 
Allegations against Sukesh Chandrashekhar include impersonation of senior government officials and extortion of Rs 200 Crore from the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He promised her husband's release from jail after he was paid the money. 

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). 

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the EOW in connection with her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paulose. 

The actor had told investigators that her interaction with Chandrashekhar was through his wife.  

-- REDIFF NEWS

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