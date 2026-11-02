Nita Ambani's Library has over 4.500 books

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Nita Ambani at the newly opened library at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).





-REDIFF GETAHEAD

Nita Mukesh Ambani recently inaugurated The Library at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.The event was attended by Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Rajkummar Rao, Soha Ali Khan, Prasoon Joshi, and Manish Malhotra among others.The two-level space is designed by architect and designer Ashiesh Shah.The Library features over 4,500 books from publishers across the world including ﬁction, children's books, art, design, history, culture, food, travel and moreThe Library was opened to the public on November 1, 2026.