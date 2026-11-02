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NCP leader blames allies for defeat in MLC polls

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Satish Chavan on Monday claimed that sabotage by some leaders from the ruling Mahayuti contributed to his defeat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls to some extent.

Chavan, a former MLC, was humbled by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar's Pratapsinh Patil in the Aurangabad Graduates' Constituency election, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chavan said he was not upset with those who openly worked against him but expressed concern over some leaders of alliance partners working against him, the official Mahayuti candidate.

''I don't feel bad as some leaders worked against me openly. These were not local body elections. Despite this, some leaders from alliance parties worked in opposition. Senior Mahayuti leaders should take note and act accordingly. I am apprehensive of 2029 (electoral outcome) if such things continue,'' he said.

The Mahayuti comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Chavan said multiple factors, including anti-incumbency among new voters and the impact of the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) agitation, contributed to his defeat.

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