Mumbai mayor calls Dia Mirza anti-Hindu

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken down a video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her participation, triggering a political row.The civic body had urged residents to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali in response to a Bombay High Court directive issued amid rising air pollution in the city. Several celebrities, including Mirza, were roped in to spread the message.Mirza's video, in which she appealed to people to avoid noise and air pollution, was removed on Sunday. However, campaign clips featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, continue to be available on the BMC's X and Instagram accounts.The video was taken down after Satam tagged the civic body's official account in a post objecting to Mirza's inclusion in the campaign."We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," the BJP leader wrote.Within hours, the BMC, headed by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, removed the clip from its social media pages.Mayor Ritu Tawde backed the move on Monday, making a series of allegations against the actor. "Dia Mirza has always sided with divisive forces. She had trolled PM Modi on the NEET exam issue," she told reporters."She has always been anti-Hindu. We have blacklisted her," Tawde added.Mirza expressed her disappointment in a social media post, writing: "Koi paise nahi liye hain. Bhalai ka zamana hee nahi raha" (I did not charge the BMC any fee for the Diwali campaign. There is no goodness left in this era).The BMC's original post featuring Mirza had said that, in keeping with the High Court's directives, bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths was strictly prohibited.Opposition leaders criticised the civic body for withdrawing the video.Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and former mayor Kishori Pednekar questioned whether the civic administration had "become a slave of the BJP or its Mumbai president".She alleged that Satam was increasingly interfering in the BMC's day-to-day functioning and said the administration should not have given in to what she described as the BJP leader's "communal agenda".MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar also criticised Satam, suggesting that BJP office-bearers who favoured firecrackers could burst as many as they wished outside the Mumbai BJP chief's residence."Our Diwali can be celebrated even by lighting a single lamp and a lantern. Does the BJP approve of Satam's brand of 'hypocritical Hindutva' that supports bursting firecrackers in the name of religion?" he asked.BJP minister Nitesh Rane also questioned Mirza's participation in the campaign, saying she had spoken about Diwali but had not offered similar advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid."People like her are against the Sanatan Hindu religion. I will discuss this issue with CM Fadnavis and focus on preventing such matters in the future," he said.Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC, meanwhile, said Mirza should understand the significance of Diwali and the need to celebrate it responsibly."Dia Mirza, whose name itself means light, should know that the Festival of Lights refers to Diwali. Everyone knows the need to be mindful of pollution and avoid bursting firecrackers," she said.Union minister Ramdas Athawale said the issue should not be viewed through a religious lens. He noted that the Constitution guaranteed every community the right to celebrate its festivals."Dia Mirza belongs to the Muslim community, but this is not a matter of any particular community. In India, the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar grants every religion the right to celebrate its festivals," he said.Athawale added that people from different communities often joined in each other's celebrations, but said the environmental impact of firecrackers also needed attention."Just as Muslims celebrate Eid and observe Ramadan, members of the Hindu community also participate in these celebrations. If firecrackers are not burst, Diwali may lose some of its significance. However, we must also be concerned about excessive pollution," he said.