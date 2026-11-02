MP: Rs 1 crore compensation, SI job for deceased cop's wife

14:47

Image: @DrMohanYadav51 X/ANI Photo





Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the bereaved family.



The MP CM also said that Puri's wife will be given a compassionate appointment as subiInspector (SI).



Yadav took to social media platform X and paid tribute to the deceased officer.



He said that the state government stood with the family during the difficult times and an impartial probe will be carriedd out and strict action will be taken in the case.







-- REDIFF NEWS

In an operation against illegal liquor transportation in Dewas, Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri lost his life when a liquor truck ran over him.