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Minor sexual assault victim identifies granite baron in lineup

Mon, 02 November 2026
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A minor victim identified granite businessman R Veeramani, the main accused in an alleged sexual harassment case, during an identification parade at Puzhal Central Prison, police said.

Veeramani, who already has eight cases registered against him, is among eight people arrested by the Greater Chennai Police's Anti-Vice Squad in connection with multiple cases of alleged sexual harassment involving minors, police said.

The other arrested accused are Shanthi, Mahendrasimhan, Lasar, Ganesan, Babu, Parthiban and Sakthivel. All eight have been remanded to Puzhal Central Prison, according to an official release issued on Monday.

Police said formal arrests were recorded on October 28. Veeramani was arrested in connection with three of the eight cases, while Shanthi, Mahendrasimhan and Lasar were formally arrested in one case each.

As part of the investigation, police searched Ganesan's residence in Kolathur and a dance school run by Shanthi in Neelankarai. They seized evidence believed to be relevant to the cases, the release said.

The police have also issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against those linked to Veeramani's cases to prevent them from leaving the country.

Separately, authorities are taking steps to impound the passport of Prakash, who allegedly helped Veeramani cover up the offences before attempting to flee abroad. Efforts are also under way to bring Prakash back to India, the release said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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