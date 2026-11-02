Manufacturing PMI slips to 54.7, exports remain a bright spot

09:11

India's manufacturing activity moderated in October, with the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipping to 54.7 from 55.1 in September, as growth in output and new orders eased.





New export orders rose at their fastest pace in six months, making external demand a key driver of manufacturing activity in October.





The surge in export demand supported another sharp increase in factory production.





Manufacturers reported increased orders from several international markets, including Bangladesh, Canada, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.





Manufacturing employment increased for the second consecutive month in October, as higher production requirements and rising workloads prompted companies to expand their workforce.





However, the pace of job creation weakened and remained marginal.





- REDIFF NEWS