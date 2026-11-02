Man kills son for human sacrifice, sleeps beside body

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son by repeatedly smashing his head against a goddess's altar at their home in Ahmedabad district and then slept beside the child's body, police said on Monday.The incident took place at Vinchhiya village in Sanand taluka on Sunday night. The accused, Naresh Patel, a farm labourer, was alone at home with his son Karan after his wife, Bhartiben, left for her parents' house following a quarrel with him, Sanand police station inspector Jayprakash Chauhan said.According to the complaint filed by Bhartiben, Patel told her that he had sacrificed their only son at the goddess's altar to ensure that no one else in the family would become a 'bhuva' (a traditional ritual practitioner who acts as an intermediary between the community and deities)."The man killed his son at a small goddess altar in the house and then slept beside the body on a cot. He is severely mentally disturbed. His wife had gone to her parents' home after an argument with him," Chauhan said.Bhartiben had left their son with his father because the boy had to attend school. On Sunday night, a neighbour called her and informed her about the incident.When she reached the village around 9.30 pm, she found Karan lying on a cot in a pool of blood, with an injury on his forehead. Patel was lying beside him, his clothes stained with blood, according to the FIR.When Bhartiben questioned her husband about what had happened, he allegedly told her that his father had been a 'bhuva' for the goddess and that he had taken over the role after him. He claimed he had sacrificed their only son to ensure that nobody else in the family would take up the role after him, the complaint stated.Patel allegedly grabbed the boy by his legs, slammed him against the floor two to three times near the goddess's altar and then struck him on the head with a stick, killing him.Police arrested Patel after being alerted about the incident and have launched an investigation.