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Man kills 'cheating' wife 2 days after returning from Oz

Mon, 02 November 2026
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A 50-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their home in Ludhiana, suspecting her of infidelity, just two days after returning from Australia, police said on Monday.

The victim, Kamaldeep Kaur, 49, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Ravinder Singh, a pick-up van driver, at their house in Vikas Nagar on Pakhowal Road late Saturday evening.

Police said the couple had travelled to Australia to visit their younger son, who lives there. Kamaldeep returned to Ludhiana four months ago, while Ravinder came back on October 29. Their elder son, Gagandeep Singh, lives with them.

Station House Officer Gurmukh Singh said the preliminary investigation points to suspected infidelity as the motive behind the murder.

In his complaint, Gagandeep said there had been no apparent tension between his parents since his father's return.

On Saturday evening, Ravinder asked him to go to the local market to buy milk. When Gagandeep returned, he saw his father rushing out of the house.

Asked what had happened, Ravinder told him to go inside and check.

Gagandeep then found his mother lying on the bed in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to her stomach and neck. He raised an alarm and, with the help of neighbours, took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said Ravinder allegedly used a kitchen knife to attack his wife. He then washed the knife and put it back in the kitchen, apparently in an attempt to destroy evidence, before fleeing.

"We suspect he had planned the murder, as he carried it out within two days of returning from Australia. He stabbed his wife several times in the stomach and neck. The kitchen knife used in the crime has been seized," SHO Gurmukh Singh said.

A murder case has been registered at Dugri police station and Ravinder has been arrested. Police said he is being questioned.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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