Mamata Banerjee's nameplate removed, painted orange

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nameplate has been removed from the main hall of Kolkata's cultural centre Nandan, with the space painted over in orange.The change comes ahead of the annual Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). However, the plaque bearing the name of Banerjee's predecessor, former chief minister Jyoti Basu, remains untouched on the premises.The development comes amid a political row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.On Sunday, Banerjee joined several INDIA bloc leaders at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among those who attended the gathering.Addressing the rally, Banerjee said people in West Bengal were bearing the brunt of the SIR exercise and vowed to continue the fight against it.Accusing the BJP of looting the state, she said the opposition would defend democracy through political and democratic means."Bengal is the victim of the circumstances of this SIR. We will not give up. We will give our lives, we will fight, but we will not surrender. They looted our Bengal. We will save democracy and bring it back. We will take revenge through politics. We will take revenge through democracy. We will fight," she said.The rally was organised to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present, along with other INDIA bloc leaders.