Lame Duck Or Angry Duck: Which Way Will Trump Swing If He Loses Tomorrow?

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IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks at a mid-term campaign rally in Salina, Kansas, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Donald Trump's Republican party is expected to lose control of the US house of representatives and maybe the US senate as well in Tuesday's mid-term polls, so would that make Trump a lame duck president for his remaining two years in office?



'He is more likely to turn into an angry duck,' Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, told the Financial Times' Edward Luce. 'My fear is not of specific things he will do, but of the great Trumpian unknown.'



'For Trump there are only two kinds of election; ones that he wins and ones that are stolen,' Larry Tribe, a Harvard scholar told Ed Luce. 'If people think they are going to wake up with clarity about a new world on November 4, they are deluding themselves.'



What is more than likely is that Trump will embark on a showdown with his opponents on the Hill, as the US federal legislature is often referred to.



Trump himself made that clear in a podcast with the New York Post's Miranda Devine.



'I guess I'll become Mr Veto,' Trump said. 'I'm not going to let them ruin it.'



'And then at some point, we'll probably make deals. That's what's happened. I mean, this wouldn't be the first time. They'll be sending stuff up. You veto it.'



'And eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed, they come over, and you make a deal,' Trump said.



Trump has vetoed two bills during his second term. He vetoed 10 during his first term.



-- REDIFF NEWS