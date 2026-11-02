Kejriwal, Mann brought about AAP's collapse in Punjab: Rebel MLA

14:32

Kunwar Vijay Pratap





-- REDIFF NEWS

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, hours after resigning from the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Two other rebel AAP leaders, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, also joined the BJP.Soon after switching sides, Singh launched an attack on his former party, claiming that AAP had lost its political relevance in Punjab and was heading towards a collapse."In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is finished -- Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have brought about its collapse themselves. For all practical purposes, AAP no longer exists," Singh told ANI. He also expressed confidence that a "double-engine government" would soon come to power in the state.The defections come ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. AAP had swept the 2022 polls, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress finished second with 18.Singh, a former police officer, also spoke about the drug problem and rising crime in Punjab, both of which are expected to figure prominently in the election campaign. Recalling his stint as an SP in Amritsar, he claimed that the drug menace and crime had been brought under control during his tenure."As for the crime rate, I served as an SP in Amritsar; back in 2007, 2008, and 2009, we completely eradicated both the drug menace and crime. However, after I left, the situation was never brought under control again," he said.Earlier on Monday, Singh announced his resignation from the Assembly in a message addressed to the people of Amritsar, saying his only priority had been "Punjab First".Pathanmajra, the MLA from Sanour, and Jouramajra, who represents Samana, had resigned from the AAP on Sunday. Both had been suspended from the party.