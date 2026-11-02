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Kangana Is All Set To Scare You!

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Kangana Ranaut, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut's next will be a horror film, titled Scary Picture.

Her co-star Rana Daggubati made the announcement at the HorrorCon India event.

The film will be directed by Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu in his Bollywood debut.

'Ravi Babu has made multiple horror films in Telugu, and this is his first Hindi feature,' Rana added.

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in June.

Before that, she was seen in her directorial, Emergency, which released in January 2025.

 --REDIFF MOVIES

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