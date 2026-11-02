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Janhvi's Halloween Look A Shout-Out To Mum Sridevi

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Janhvi Kapoor, Photo, Kind Courtesy @janhvikapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor, Photo, Kind Courtesy @janhvikapoor/Instagram
For a second, we thought Sridevi is alive again! 

But it was her daughter Janhvi Kapoor recreating her mum's iconic look from Nagina for her Halloween look.

'Happy Halloweeeeeny had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr. So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they're spooky, sometimes they're funny, and sometimes it's a tribute. And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!' Janhvi posted.

Orry played Rishi Kapoor while Photographer Vaishnav Praveen dressed up as Amrish Puri in the Halloween photoshoot.

Nagina, starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri, was a major blockbuster when it released in 1986.

--REDIFF MOVIES

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