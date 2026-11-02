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Jammu admin resumes under century-old arrangement of Darbar Move

Mon, 02 November 2026
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06:29
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
The Civil Secretariat and other government offices, including the Lok Bhawan, reopened in Jammu as part of the 154-year-old biannual Darbar Move practice. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir resumed functioning under this arrangement.

This marks the resumption of the biannual administrative arrangement under which the government shifts its offices between Jammu and Srinagar. This practice was started in 1872, by the Dogra rulers. 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a tour of offices at the Secretariat, interacting with officials. He was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour. Security has been tightened in key areas of Jammu along with important roads.

The Civil Secretariat underwent renovation and facelift ahead of the reopening. Government buildings and residential accommodation for employees were also renovated.

The agenda of the Darbar Move was allowing the administration to escape the harsh winter conditions of the Kashmir Valley by shifting its base to Jammu during the colder months. However, in 2021, this was discontinued in 2021 by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration, citing the transition to e-office and save crores of rupees in expenditure.

The Omar Abdullah-led government restored the Darbar Move in October 2025, reviving the administrative arrangement between Jammu and Srinagar. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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