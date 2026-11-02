Iran killed her .daughter - now she is facing up to the regime

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Samira says she never used to be political."I worked in sales in Iran. I sold cosmetics," she tells BBC Panorama.But that all changed the day her only child was shot dead in front of her by Iranian security forces. Sixteen-year-old Sevda was taking part in protests against Iran's repressive regime that engulfed the country earlier this year - before the US and Israel launched widespread air strikes which killed the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Samira's grief became fury as Iran's authorities then hindered, rather than helped, her search for her daughter's body, she says."I realised that finding Sevda wasn't the end, but just the beginning of all the harassment they put me through."