In A 1st, UPI Average Daily Value Crossed Rs 1 Trillion

07:09

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





The average daily volume stood at 822 million transactions during the month, also the highest for UPI.



October clocked 25.47 billion transactions, around 23 per cent higher than the 20.7 billion transactions recorded in October 2025.





Transactions worth Rs.31.53 trillion were processed in October 2026, 16 per cent higher than the Rs.27.27 trillion processed in October 2025.



The focus on UPI's volume and value comes at a time when a proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) is set to be levied on select person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions after Diwali.



"The festive season drove this rise. Navratri and the big online sales fell in October, and people used UPI for bigger festive purchases along with their everyday payments," said Reeju Datta, co-founder, Cashfree.





"From April to August, the number of UPI payments kept rising, but their daily value stayed flat and the average payment kept getting smaller. In September and October, the value of payments grew faster than their number, and the average payment size went up for two months in a row," Datta added.



In September, 24.06 billion transactions worth Rs.29.37 trillion were processed. In August, 24.5 billion payments amounting to Rs.29.82 trillion were processed.



Industry executives said the long-term sustainability of the payments system was critical, especially during peak consumption periods such as the festive season.



"The proposed MDR framework, initially scheduled for October 15 and reportedly deferred until after Diwali, brings an important question around the long-term sustainability of India's digital payments infrastructure to the forefront,," said Akshay Mehrotra, managing director and group CEO, Fibe.









--Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard "As transaction volumes rise during peak consumption periods, it is important to keep digital payments affordable for consumers and merchants while ensuring the ecosystem remains commercially sustainable."

The average daily value of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed Rs.1 trillion for the first time in October, coinciding with the start of the festive season.