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Huge setback for AAP ahead of Punjab polls, 3 MLAs join BJP

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Can AAP win another term?
Can AAP win another term?
In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, three of its leaders, including suspended MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two other sitting legislators, joined the BJP on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IPS officer and MLA from Amritsar North, announced his resignation from the Punjab Assembly. In a Facebook post, he said he had sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Singh joined the BJP along with Punjab MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra at the party headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leaders.

The development came a day after Jouramajra, who represents Samana, and Pathanmajra, the MLA from Sanour in Patiala district, resigned from the AAP on Sunday.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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