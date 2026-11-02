How to cut the 'food noise'

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Selecta/Wikimedia Commons





-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

On a daily basis we fight something called 'food noise'.This, according to Harvard Health, is 'persistent thoughts about food that a person perceives as unwanted or distressing and that may cause social, mental, or physical problems'.Not a strictly scientific term, but it is the phenomenon of constant mind wanderings towards food disrupting your mental concentration -- plans for dinner invading your head just after lunch or desires for a chocolate bar or a pack of chips that cannot be tamped down.It's something we all face and can be rather irritating, right?How can you turn that channel off?BBC GoodFood has some new suggestions:Their first tip is mindful eating. When you are eating, live in the moment -- no digital distractions -- so you don't overeat and you have a better concept of feeling full afterwards.Avoid dopamine rush-producing food that makes overeating so easy -- ie one sweet after the next, six samosas in a row and so on.They also suggest understanding which is real hunger and which is stress or boredom-related eating. Advice: Listen to the food noise, identify it and act only when it is genuine.Make sure your blood sugar levels are on track and you aren't hypoglycemic.