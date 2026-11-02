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How to cut the 'food noise'

Mon, 02 November 2026
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19:25
Photograph: Kind courtesy Selecta/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Selecta/Wikimedia Commons
On a daily basis we fight something called 'food noise'. 

This, according to Harvard Health, is 'persistent thoughts about food that a person perceives as unwanted or distressing and that may cause social, mental, or physical problems'. 

Not a strictly scientific term, but it is the phenomenon of constant mind wanderings towards food disrupting your mental concentration -- plans for dinner invading your head just after lunch or desires for a chocolate bar or a pack of chips that cannot be tamped down.

It's something we all face and can be rather irritating, right?

How can you turn that channel off?

BBC GoodFood has some new suggestions:

Their first tip is mindful eating. When you are eating, live in the moment -- no digital distractions -- so you don't overeat and you have a better concept of feeling full afterwards.

Avoid dopamine rush-producing food that makes overeating so easy -- ie one sweet after the next, six samosas in a row and so on.

They also suggest understanding which is real hunger and which is stress or boredom-related eating. Advice: Listen to the food noise, identify it and act only when it is genuine.

Make sure your blood sugar levels are on track and you aren't hypoglycemic.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD 

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