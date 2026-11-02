Helicopter ops in Char Dham suspended over co-pilot rule

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Helicopter operators have threatened to suspend charter services for the Char Dham pilgrimage from Monday unless the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) withdraws its order making co-pilots mandatory on all flights. The move could disrupt the final stretch of the pilgrimage season before the shrines shut for winter.In a letter to UCADA on Sunday, the operators said they would halt services from Monday if the directive was not withdrawn.The authority announced the mandatory co-pilot requirement on Saturday, following a helicopter crash near Joshimath in Chamoli district on October 30 that claimed six lives.The operators said they were unable to accept the twin-pilot requirement in its current form, raising concerns over its financial and operational implications for charter services.They argued that the decision had been taken without adequate consultation with operators or an assessment of the additional costs involved. Implementing the rule under the existing business model, they said, would make operations financially unviable.In their letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the operators said deploying two pilots on every charter flight would significantly add to operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses.They pointed out that existing charter rates and narrow operating margins left little room to absorb the additional expenditure. Passing the entire cost on to passengers was also not a commercially viable option, they said.