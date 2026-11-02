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Have You Heard Of The Shenlong?

Mon, 02 November 2026
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14:52
IMAGE: The Shenlong
IMAGE: The Shenlong
American intelligence informs us that the Shenlong is a secret Chinese spaceplane orbiting earth.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released first images of the Shenlong in its recent Challenges To Security In Space report.

Like the US space shuttle, reports the Daily Mail, 'the Shenlong spaceplane is launched from earth aboard a rocket, before entering orbit and landing like a plane. '

The Shenlong is 26 feet long and almost identical to the US Space Force's robotic spaceplane, the X-37B.

Professor Jonathan McDowell, a satellite tracking expert, told the Daily Mail: 'The Chinese spaceplane is very similar to the X-37B, with a payload bay in the middle and a jettisonable service module with solar arrays at the back.'

China's 'rapidly expanding space programme' is second only to the US's in size and ability, notes the DIA.

'Since 2016, the number of space launches taking place each year has more than tripled from 22 to 93, and Beijing has started deploying nine times more satellites per year,' reports Daily Mail

China, notes the DIA, sees space as a 'strategic priority for military dominance'.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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