Govt notifies new airfare rules, allows intervention in...

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Centre has empowered itself to intervene in airline ticket pricing in extraordinary circumstances and in the public interest, amid concerns over rising airfares as crude oil and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices remain elevated.The new provisions, notified by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, allow the government to issue directions to airlines on fares whenever it considers such intervention necessary. Any such direction must be proportionate to the situation and will remain in force only for the specified period.Under Rule 192, airlines operating scheduled services will have to fix their fares taking into account factors such as operating costs and submit details of their tariffs to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).The rule also empowers the government to issue written directions if it believes an extraordinary situation has arisen and intervention is required in the public interest.The new framework makes it mandatory for airlines to publish fares on their websites and other digital platforms. The DGCA will monitor the tariffs charged by scheduled airlines.It also lays down stricter disclosure requirements for ticket bookings. Airlines will have to show passengers the total amount payable during the booking process and on the ticket, along with a separate breakup of the base fare, taxes, fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions and other applicable costs.The rules also distinguish between taxes collected on behalf of the government and fees charged by airlines for services and facilities provided to passengers.Airline fares in India were deregulated in 1994, allowing carriers to set prices according to market conditions. The Civil Aviation Ministry has maintained that airlines generally determine fares based on demand, operating expenses and the time of booking, with different pricing bands offered to passengers.Under the earlier Aircraft Rules, 1937, Rule 135(4) empowered the DGCA to issue directions in cases involving excessive or predatory pricing and oligopolistic practices in the aviation sector.The newly notified Rule 192 retains the provision for monitoring airline tariffs but does not explicitly mention excessive or predatory pricing or oligopolistic practices as grounds for intervention.Instead, the new rules give the Centre broader powers to step in when an extraordinary situation warrants action in the public interest, subject to the conditions laid down in the notification.