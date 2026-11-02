Good news, fidgeting helps burn calories!

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

Now here's some Monday news that will pep you up in the festive season!





Leg fidgeting can help burn calories because shaking that leg of yours repeatedly increases muscle activity, and can burn up to 16% more energy compared to sitting,' reports the BBC.





Incidental activity, example, bursts of activity of about a minute - for just about 4 minutes -- a day can reduce risk of cardiovascular disease from sedentary lifestyle.





The 'Non Exercise Activity Thermogenesis' or NEAT is any energy used for movement that isn't sleeping, eating or deliberate exercise, says Anantha Narayanan, a research fellow at the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand.





So tapping your leg while seated or putting your washing in the machine, even rolling your shoulders also counts, says Narayanan.





Small activities like cooking, gardening, carrying your shopping bags -- all go a long way and are powerful measures to keep yourself healthy. So don't forget to carry all your Diwali shopping bags yourself!





-- REDIFF NEWS