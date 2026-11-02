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From Michelin star to street food

Mon, 02 November 2026
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09:28
Photograph: Kind courtesy bhaturewaladxb/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy bhaturewaladxb/Instagram
Chef Pradeep Khullar, who was working for a Michelin star restaurant Nazaara in Dubai gave all that up to become a Chana Bhature vendor recently. 

Khullar, who hails from Delhi moved to Dubai and was eventually working at fine dining Indian restaurant, Nazaara, 16 floors up, with Burj Khalifa views, famous for its Cod Tikka and Truffle Khulcha, when he decided to kick all that up to start his own tiny, literally hole-in-the-wall street food outlet.

Bhaturewala is located in the Oud Metha neighbourhood of Dubai and makes Chana Bhatura from scratch. Only 200 plates a day and just on weekends. Dubai-ites are flocking to this car-dining spot, and the queues are enormous with umpteen people going away hungry. Also on the menu is an unusual Mutton-Bhature that is becoming a fave.

Why the dramatic switch? Chef Khullar says that he has been thinking of such an outlet for the 'last decade, this was always on our minds'.

-- Rediff Get Ahead

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