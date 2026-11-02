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Flights disrupted as Cyclone Murasu nears coast

Mon, 02 November 2026
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12:39
File pic
File pic
Andhra Pradesh is on high alert on Monday as severe Cyclonic Storm "Murasu" in the Bay of Bengal moved towards the coast, with heavy clouds covering Vijayawada. The system is expected to cross between Nellore and Narsapuram between midnight and the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the latest position, the system is about 160 km east-southeast of Nellore, 180 km northeast of Chennai, 180 km east-southeast of Kavali, 210 km southeast of Ongole and 240 km south of Machilipatnam.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a review meeting with officials from Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply departments. He said the state has not yet fully recovered from the damage caused by the Arnab Cyclone, and directed staff to be fully prepared, according to the Deputy CM's office.He asked officials in Nellore, Prakasam, Markapuram, Bapatla and Krishna districts to remain vigilant and to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safe locations, in coordination with the police, revenue and electricity departments. Collectors of the likely affected districts have been alerted.

"Initially estimated to make landfall between Bapatla and Machilipatnam, the cyclone has now changed course and is expected to cross near Nellore, and officials explained that heavy rains are already occurring in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Tirupati, and Markapuram districts due to the cyclone's impact. According to the weather department's estimates, the cyclone is likely to cross the coast this afternoon," the office said.

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