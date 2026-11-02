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First King song, Tu Mil Jaye, releases

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in King, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @sachinjigar/Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in King, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @sachinjigar/Instagram
The first song of Shah Rukh Khan's new release King -- Tu Mil Jaye -- released on the superstar's birthday on November 2. 

Music composers Sachin-Jigar made the announcement on social media: 'Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai.'

Sachin-Jigar are teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in their 17-year-old career in Bollywood.  

 King will release on December 24.

 --REDIFF MOVIES

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