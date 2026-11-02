Fire breaks out behind Kolkata's historic Writers' Buildings

13:12

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash

A fire broke out in the multi-storeyed Lions Range building behind the historic Writers' Buildings in Kolkata. 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported.



The fire erupted on Sunday night as thick black smoke billowing from the upper floors was seen by locals. Lions Range houses offices of several companies.



Considering the building's proximity to Writers' Buildings, the former state secretariat of the West Bengal government, which still houses some government departments, locals panicked.



The cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to its spread are yet to be ascertained, officials said.



-- REDIFF NEWS