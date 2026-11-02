Engine-less coaches travel for six km before derailing in TN

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Pic: Screen grab/ANI Video





-- Rediff News

Driverless cars one has heard of. But engine-less railway coaches?That's what happened in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district recently, when seven empty railway coaches reportedly rolled away unattended from the railway yard at Jolarpettai Junction.The empty coaches trundled along for nearly six kilometres without an engine, before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur.The incident disrupted train services between Bengaluru and Chennai.It also triggered an emergency response, with railway authorities issuing orders to stop all trains approaching Jolarpettai from Bengaluru at various spots to prevent a possible collision.How did the incident come to light? It was thanks to an alert gatekeeper on duty who, on hearing the noise from the derailment, alerted the railway authorities.Apparently the empty coaches were at the coach maintenance yard for repair-related work where they were not securely bound, after which they began rolling on their own for nearly six kilometres.