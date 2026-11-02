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Ek jhalak: Fans throng Mannat on SRK's 61st birthday

Mon, 02 November 2026
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08:58
Fans outside SRK's home, Mannat
Fans outside SRK's home, Mannat
Excitement gripped outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, as fans gathered in large numbers today (November 2) to celebrate King Khan's birthday and catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Fans, some of whom had travelled from different parts of the country, expressed their excitement while waiting outside the actor's residence. The gathering reflected the immense popularity of the Bollywood superstar, with admirers eagerly hoping to see him on his special day.

Speaking to ANI, one enthusiastic fan said, "Bahut excited hain. Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar le."

Another fan, who had arrived from Kolkata, said he had travelled all the way to Mumbai just to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.

"Hum Kolkata se aa rahe hain. Unki ek jhalak dekhne ke liye aaye hain. Unko dekhne ke liye hi yahan aaya hoon," the fan said.

Another admirer also expressed excitement about celebrating the actor's birthday, saying that the occasion was special for all his fans.

The celebrations were not limited to local admirers. One fan from Nanded revealed that he had been away from home for three days to make it to Mumbai for the occasion.

When asked about his favourite Shah Rukh Khan song, one of the fans named 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the actor's 2023 blockbuster film 'Pathaan'.

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday draws fans to Mannat, where admirers gather to celebrate the superstar and express their affection for him. The occasion has become a special tradition for his massive fan following, with people travelling from different cities to be part of the celebrations. 

Security has been tightened outside actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence, 'Mannat ', ahead of his birthday celebrations on Monday. The fans have also gathered outside his residence to sneak a glimpse of the actor on the special day. 

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