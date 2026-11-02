Early obesity brings on midlife cancer

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Buclin/Wikimedia Commons





-- Rediff Get Ahead

A study published October 26 in thehas shown that you could face a cancer risk by midlife if you were obese in your 20s and 30s.Risks increase with the extent of obesity -- from 1.84 per cent in those at a moderate weight to 2.62 per cent in people suffering serious obesity.This study followed, over 11 years, 6,313,338 adults, between the ages 20 to 39, with no history of cancer. And 151,893 cases of cancer were detected among the participants.That underlines how key weight management is even from a young age and that the rates of early onset cancer are increasing across the world.Rates of obesity are also vastly rising. As per WHO statistics: 'In 2024, 1 in 7 people (1.1 billion) in the world were living with obesity and worldwide adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, and adolescent obesity has quadrupled'.