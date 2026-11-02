Don't fly: SC to advocate alleging 700% rise in airfares

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Image: ANI Photo





The advocate said that air travel is an essential service, and the (rise in prices) is a violation of Article 14, which deals with equality before law.



Social activist S Laxminarayanan has filed a separate petition seeking a strong regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector and regulatory guidelines to control "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.



On October 16, the Centre informed the top court during a hearing that administrative approval has been granted to rules under a 2024 legislation aimed at regulating India's aviation sector, and it was likely to be published in two weeks.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was then asked by the top court to place the published rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, before the court on November 16.



While hearing Laxminarayanan's plea in January, the top court had said it would interfere with the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and flagged the exorbitant rise during festivals.



-- REDIFF NEWS

On November 2, Monday, the Supreme court refused an urgent listing of a plea alleging nearly 700 per cent increase in airfares.When a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Kumar Singh were presented the matter by an advocate for urgent hearing, they told him, "Don't travel by air."