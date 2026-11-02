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Did you read birthday boy SRK's message to you?

Mon, 02 November 2026
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13:07
The handwritten note outside his residence, Mannat
The handwritten note outside his residence, Mannat
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and birthday wishes as he turned 61 on Monday, sharing a handwritten note outside his residence, Mannat.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the actor's residence to celebrate his birthday; a giant projector displayed his handwritten message, giving fans a special birthday surprise.

"Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all," the note read. Shah Rukh signed off with the words, "Lots of love and a big hug."

On the special occassion, the makers also shared visuals from his upcoming action entertainer 'King', offering fans a glimpse of the film. The projections showcased two dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon", adding to the excitement among his admirers gathered outside Mannat.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Anand after their collaboration on 'Pathaan', which was released in theatres in 2023.

The birthday celebrations thus brought together the superstar's personal message to his fans and a promotional glimpse of his next big-screen outing.

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