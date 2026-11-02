Did Cong use fake AI photo to show Ramlila ground was full?

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Pic: @KirenRijiju





-- REDIFF NEWS

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday accused the Congress of using an AI-generated photograph to create the impression of a massive turnout at its November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.In a post on X, Rijiju took a dig at the Congress, saying in Hindi that the party could have at least made a better effort while generating an AI image to depict a packed venue. He added in English: "Even the fake AI photo to show that the Ramlila ground was full was not done properly by the fake narrative team of the Congress Party!"The INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Several prominent Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the gathering.The march began at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters assembled.Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of helping facilitate what he described as vote theft. He warned that the poll body chief would be removed from office and sent to jail.Rahul said the protest was not about any one political party or leader but represented the voice of the country. Accusing the CEC of trying to suppress that voice, he said the Opposition would continue its fight to defend the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means.He further alleged that action would be taken against the CEC, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their positions without his alleged support.