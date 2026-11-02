Desi voters warming up to Democrats: New survey

23:48

Indian-American voters are leaning towards Democratic candidates, with 62 per cent expected to vote for them in the midterm elections, reflecting growing disillusionment with US President Donald Trump, a new survey said on Monday.



According to the Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS), conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in partnership with YouGov, Democrats lead Republican candidates by 43 points ahead of the midterm elections.



"Sixty-two per cent of citizens plan to vote Democratic in House races, versus 19 per cent Republican. In Senate races, Democrats lead 63 to 21 per cent," the survey found.



The survey was conducted online among 1,000 Indian American adults between October 7 and 27, with an overall margin of error of 3.87 per cent.



"Results from a new survey conducted ahead of the midterm elections reveal a backlash against Trump and the Republican Party accompanied by a rebound in support for the Democratic Party," authors Sumitra Badrinathan, Devesh Kapur, Annabel Miller, Andy Robaina, and Milan Vaishnav wrote in an article published on Monday.



It found that the Republican gains from 2024 have not carried over into congressional support. As many as 30 per cent of Indian Americans backed Trump in 2024, compared with 19 per cent supporting Republican House candidates. Democratic support stands at 62 per cent in both surveys.



Among men aged forty and older, Democratic support rose from 53 per cent in January 2026 to 68 per cent in October, while Republican support fell from 32 to 16 per cent.



As many as 46 per cent of voters surveyed identified themselves as Democrats, significantly less than the 62 per cent who said they intend to vote for the party in the opposition.



In 2024, 62 per cent of Indian Americans supported Kamala Harris while 30 per cent favoured Trump.



By January 2026, Democratic support had slipped to 57 per cent, with 25 per cent expressing support for Trump.



The latest figures suggest that the Republican Party's electoral gains among Indian Americans have not translated into durable support for Republican congressional candidates.