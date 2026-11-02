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Defence ministry to procure 8 next-gen corvettes

Mon, 02 November 2026
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13:53
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
The defence ministry is going to procure eight warships for the Indian Navy after sealing contracts worth Rs 53,866 crore with two State-run shipbuilders -- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

The ministry said in a statement that it will acquire eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs). 

The GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will construct the remaining three.

This is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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