Decision to shift...: IndiGo CEO on flights from Navi Mum airport

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-- REDIFF NEWS

IndiGo sees significant growth opportunities despite the challenges facing the aviation industry and is confident of navigating the current headwinds, CEO Willie Walsh said on Monday, stressing that maintaining a strong cost base remains a key priority.Speaking at his first in-person media briefing since taking over as CEO in August, Walsh said the airline expects deliveries of its wide-body A350 aircraft to begin in the second quarter of 2028.He said IndiGo has all the necessary ingredients to establish itself in the long-haul market.Acknowledging the pressure on airlines from rising fuel prices, Walsh said the operating environment remains challenging but the airline is well placed to deal with the difficulties.IndiGo reported a loss of Rs 1,879.1 crore in the September quarter, as higher fuel costs and a weaker rupee weighed on its financial performance. The airline also cut capacity amid the mounting cost pressures."We see incredible opportunities," Walsh said.On the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport, he said it would open up significant opportunities for IndiGo. He added that the decision to shift some international flights to the new airport had been taken in the airline's interest.IndiGo currently operates more than 2,100 flights a day with a fleet of over 400 aircraft.