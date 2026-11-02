Darbar Move: J-K government shifts to Jammu for winter

11:59

Image: ANI Photo





The Civil Secretariat underwent renovation and facelift ahead of the reopening. Government buildings and residential accommodation for employees were also renovated.



The Darbar Move allows the administration to escape the harsh winter conditions of the Kashmir Valley by shifting its base to Jammu during the colder months. The biannual move also provided a significant to Jammu's economy during the winter season.





However, in 2021, this was discontinued in 2021 by the then lieutenant governor, citing the transition to e-office and the need to save crores of rupees in expenditure.



The Omar Abdullah-led government restored the Darbar Move in October 2025, reviving the administrative arrangement between Jammu and Srinagar.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The Civil Secretariat and other government offices, including the Lok Bhawan, reopened in Jammu as part of the 154-year-old biannual Darbar Move practice. With this the administration of Jammu and Kashmir resumed functioning under this arrangement.This marks the resumption of the biannual administrative arrangement under which the government shifts its offices between Jammu and Srinagar. This practice was started in 1872, by the Dogra rulers.Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour, conducted a tour of offices at the Secretariat, interacting with officials.