Cyclone Murasu unlikely to impact West Bengal: IMD

19:15

The India Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm Murasu, expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, was unlikely to have any effect on West Bengal.



At landfall, near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, the storm was likely to have wind speeds of 100 to 110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.



According to the IMD, there was no weather warning for West Bengal in connection with the cyclonic storm, even though it was keeping a close watch on the movement of the weather system.



The meteorological department said light rain or thundershowers will occur in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, till Wednesday morning. Light rain is also likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong till Wednesday morning, it said.



There was no warning for fisherfolk venturing into the Bay of Bengal along the West Bengal coast, but the IMD advised them against venturing toward the northwest Bay of Bengal till November 4.