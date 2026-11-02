Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cyclone Murasu: NDRF teams from Chennai rushed to Andhra

Mon, 02 November 2026
Share:
15:55
Rough seas on the Andhra coast today
Rough seas on the Andhra coast today
Three NDRF teams comprising 90 personnel have been deployed from the 4th Battalion located near Arakkonam to support disaster management efforts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which is bracing for the approaching Cyclone Murasu.

The specialised National Disaster Response Force teams each comprise 30 personnel, an official said.

The forces are headed to regions including Nellore, Prakasam, and Markapuram to assist with rescue and relief operations.

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for the cyclone currently positioned in the Bay of Bengal that is expected to make landfall between tonight and tomorrow morning.

Sources said the teams under a senior Commander will carry out emergency rescue, clear debris, and provide relief to affected citizens.

The IMD said the Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centered at about 120 km east-southeast of Nellore, 140 km east-southeast of Kavali, 170 km northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 180 km southeast of Ongole and 220 km south of Machilipatnam.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor Imran Khan offers unconditional apology for participating in protests
LIVE! Actor Imran Khan offers unconditional apology for participating in protests

SC allows bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Nov 7-8
SC allows bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Nov 7-8

The Supreme Court has permitted the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali on November 7 and 8, with specific time restrictions. The court also issued detailed guidelines for manufacturers, traders, and authorities regarding...

'Anti-Hindu': Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video sparks row
'Anti-Hindu': Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video sparks row

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a video of actor Dia Mirza from its pollution-free Diwali campaign following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. The deletion sparked a political controversy, with opposition...

Govt gets power to intervene in airline fares amid high prices
Govt gets power to intervene in airline fares amid high prices

The government has introduced new aviation rules, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, granting it the power to intervene in airline ticket pricing during extraordinary situations.

Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of polls
Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of polls

Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, including former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two sitting MLAs, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. This move is seen as a significant setback for the AAP ahead of the...