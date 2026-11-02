Cyclone Murasu: NDRF teams from Chennai rushed to Andhra

15:55

Rough seas on the Andhra coast today

Three NDRF teams comprising 90 personnel have been deployed from the 4th Battalion located near Arakkonam to support disaster management efforts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which is bracing for the approaching Cyclone Murasu.



The specialised National Disaster Response Force teams each comprise 30 personnel, an official said.



The forces are headed to regions including Nellore, Prakasam, and Markapuram to assist with rescue and relief operations.



Andhra Pradesh is bracing for the cyclone currently positioned in the Bay of Bengal that is expected to make landfall between tonight and tomorrow morning.



Sources said the teams under a senior Commander will carry out emergency rescue, clear debris, and provide relief to affected citizens.



The IMD said the Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centered at about 120 km east-southeast of Nellore, 140 km east-southeast of Kavali, 170 km northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 180 km southeast of Ongole and 220 km south of Machilipatnam.