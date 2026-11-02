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Court summons Nora Fatehi as witness in Rs 200 Cr extortion case

Mon, 02 November 2026
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15:02
Image: @norafatehi/ Instagram
Image: @norafatehi/ Instagram
Special Judge Gagandeep Singh has issued fresh summons to Nora Fatehi from the Rouse Avenue court on November 2, Monday.

Fatehi is scheduled to appear as a prosecution witness for evidence, as she is a witness in an extortion case linked with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The court has directed her to appear on November 6.

The Delhi police informed that they have no information about the confirmation of Fatehi's presence. Her counsel appeared and moved a plea seeking exemption as the court said she is a  witness and was supposed to be there. The court called her conduct 'not up to the mark'
 
The court asked the counsel when she was summoned. Nora's counsel said that she was informed on October 29 about the summons.
 
Allegations on Sukesh Chandrashekhar include impersonation of senior government officials and extortion of Rs 200 Crore from wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020-21. He promised her husband's release from jail after he was paid the money. 

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). 

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the EOW in connection with her alleged association with Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paulose. 
The actor had told investigators that her interaction with Chandrashekhar was through his wife.  

-- REDIFF NEWS

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